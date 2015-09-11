Buy 3D World issue 200 and get a free Maya ebook

3D World just released its 200th issue. To celebrate, the magazine comes with a free copy of the 132-page ebook 3D World Pro Software Training: Maya – previously sold for £9.99.

Buy issue 200 of 3D World and download this 132-page ebook for free!

Packed with tuition on modelling, rigging, animation and rendering, plus expert Q&As and a gallery of inspirational artwork, 3D World Pro Software Training: Maya has everything you need to master Autodesk's industry-standard 3D software.

Anyone buying issue 200 will be able to download the ebook for free, along with its accompanying video tutorials and resources.

Issue 200 also comes with exclusive Digital-Tutors training

In addition, issue 200 comes with three complete video courses from Digital-Tutors covering VFX basics in Nuke, Houdini and After Effects, while the magazine's exclusive 36-page cover article reveals the 200 greatest visual effects movies of all time.

3D World 200 is on sale now in UK stores. Get your copy here.

