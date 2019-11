Name: Diego Hernndez De la Rocha

College: Vancouver Film School

Course: Animation

Category: Animation & Motion Design

About the project

"Think Brilliance was born from the thought of how ideas that are meant to be brilliant can also lose it," says Diego Hernandez De la Rocha. "Yet their intentions should still be important to be considered."

The result is a funny, quirky 1-minute CG animation which shows Mr. Lightbulb's desparate attempts to stay lit, despite the odds being stacked against him.