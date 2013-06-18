New issue of 3D World on sale today

The new issue of 3D World is packed full of tips, advice and inspiration

Characters should be at the core of any CG artist's skill set. And so in its latest edition, our sister title 3D World magazine brings you a direct line to the experts in character creation and animation. From finding out about animation techniques in Epic to talking to leading CG artists about their favourite shorts, it's all here, including:

Interviews: Character techniques in Epic revealed: Blue Sky proves that small is beautiful, as its animators present the microcosmic world of big-name movie Epic.

Character techniques in Epic revealed: Blue Sky proves that small is beautiful, as its animators present the microcosmic world of big-name movie Epic. Techniques: Master Maya animation rigs with Digital-Tutors - How to work with forward and inverse kinematics rigs to create fluid performances in Maya (OVER 60 minutes of video accompanies this tutorial).

Master Maya animation rigs with Digital-Tutors - How to work with forward and inverse kinematics rigs to create fluid performances in Maya (OVER 60 minutes of video accompanies this tutorial). Tips: Fix it in post! 10 tricky post-production challenges solved: Dave Cox details how to make the most of your render passes with crafty Photoshop fixes.

Fix it in post! 10 tricky post-production challenges solved: Dave Cox details how to make the most of your render passes with crafty Photoshop fixes. Inspiration: Must-see CG shorts, chosen by eight CG art greats: Jim Thacker asks eight leading CG artists and directors to name their favourite 3D shorts.

You can buy the print version here, while the digital edition is available on the Apple Newsstand (US edition or UK edition), Google Play, Nook and Zinio (international). All digital editions include the accompanying video and files that also come with the print magazine, so you won't miss a thing either way!

Watch this! Create reusable characters in Maya

Watch this! Create stylised characters in ZBrush

Find out more about the new issue of 3D World here.