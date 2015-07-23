The secrets of creature design revealed in free online class

Ian Joyner's Djinn Sculpture for MOLD 3d Workshop

Anatomy master Steve Lord and creature concept genius Ian Joyner will be hosting a four-hour event on Saturday 25 July at Gnomon school of Visual Effects – and you can attend for free!

The two experts will be streaming Anatomy Lab: Designing Creatures for Film on Livestream from 12-4 pm (PDT) for afternoon of enlightening creature anatomy tips and tricks, offering inspiration and instruction and even workflow secrets to those looking to add an extra level of realism to their creature concepts – whether you are a student, hobbyist or professional.

One of Steve Lord's Walking Dead sculpts for McFarlane Toys

With Ian Joyner working on many of the top movies and games over the last decade, including The Amazing Spider Man and The Avengers and Steve Lord – a professional sculpture from the age of 19 who's clients have included Frank Frazetta – make sure you don't miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from the best.

Gnomon, based in Hollywood, California, is aiming to livestream most of their up and coming events, allowing budding artists around the globe to get one step closer to the talents that live in and around L.A. and gaining insight into life as an artist working in TV, film and games.

If you're in L.A., the event is open to the public but make sure you RSVP, with seating on a first-come first served basis, sign up for free today.

If you'd rather sit in the comfort of your own home, simply follow Gnomon on Livestream. Anatomy Lab: Designing Creatures for Film is the fourth in a series of free events, and with many more to come, this isn't something to miss out on!

Ian Joyner's colour concept design for the alien in blockbuster film, The Watch

Words: Alice Pattillo

