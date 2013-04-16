Download Photoshop Lightroom 5 for free today

If you're serious about photography but on a tight budget then you're in luck. Today, Adobe announced the availability of Lightroom 5 beta for Windows and Mac as a free download.

Adobe Lightroom allows photography enthusiasts and professionals to enhance, organise and share photos. The new release offers a free, public preview of new features and tools that will be offered in the final release, expected later this year.

"Lightroom is the essential tool for busy professional and discerning amateur photographers, who are uncompromising in the pursuit for image quality or searching for artistic expression," said Abobe's vice president of digital imaging products, Winston Hendrickson. "The Lightroom 5 beta is highly valuable in ensuring the new features support and address the needs of our customers and we look forward to hearing feedback."

Adobe Lightroom 5 beta features a new advanced healing brush, which can easily remove elements from a scene

New features

The new release offers users many new features, including:

Advanced Healing Brush allows users to heal imperfections and remove distracting elements.

Upright tool analyses an image to automatically level horizons and straighten objects like buildings to correct a keystone effect.

Radial Gradient tool creates off-centre or multiple vignette effects.

Smart Previews allow customers to edit images without needing the original raw file.

Video slideshow enables customers to combine still images, video clips and music in a creative HD slideshow.

Upgrades to the Book module enhancing the ability to create, customise and order elegant photo books using a variety of tailored templates

Lightroom 5's upright tool analyses an images to automatically level horizons and straighten objects

Your thoughts...

Lightroom 5 beta marks the fifth consecutive version Adobe has offered the software for public preview and testing prior to the final release. Adobe encourages customers to provide comments through its community forums on both new and legacy features. Feedback offered may be integrated into updates added before the final version of the software is released.

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 5 beta is available immediately as a free download on both Windows and Mac here. Users can submit feedback on the community powered feedback site as well as connect with the Lightroom team directly on Facebook, via Twitter or on the Adobe Lightroom blog. Click here for Lightroom how-to videos.

Will you be taking advantage of Photoshop Lightroom 5 public beta? What are your thoughts on the new features? Let us know in the comments below!