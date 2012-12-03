The 2013 D&AD Awards

One of those yellow D&AD pencils would liven up any mantlepiece, and they're even better in black. Well, 2013 could be your lucky year as D&AD has opened entries for next year's awards. Submit your best work, and you could walk away with a superlative writing utensil.

From Art Direction to Writing for Design there are 24 jury categories, each with a one or more sub-categories. There are two fewer juries than last year. For instance, there will be no pencils for illustration in 2013 - tsk. However there are some interesting new inclusions which may cover that area. Crafts for Advertising and Crafts for Design seem to take into account how creativity is changing. Those old standards like Book Design, Graphic Design and Packaging are still there alongside emerging areas like Mobile.

Here's a little look at how the 2012 Black Pencil awards went down:

To be eligible your work must have been released during the calendar year of 2012. These are D&AD's professional awards, so it needs to have been created to a genuine client brief, legally produced, and been paid for by the client.

The cost of entering varies depending on which jury (or juries) you want to judge your work. Book Design is just £90, but most categories come in at around £225. Entering a campaign can cost over £400. Entries close on 30 January 2013. Full details on the rules and how to enter can be found on the D&AD Awards webpage.

There are four eschelons of D&AD greatness. Good work goes into the D&AD Annual and for that you get a pencil slice. If you're nominated, you get a bigger, nicer slice and will appear on the published shortlists. The best work wins a Yellow Pencil, and if your work is even more awesome than that, it might win a Black Pencil.

If you win, and only if you win, you can now purchase additional replica slice or pencil trophies to liven up every room in your studio… So, good luck!