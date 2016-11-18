Top Black Friday 2016 deals for designers

It's the Black Friday weekend, and here at Creative Bloq we want to help artists and designers grab a bargain. We've set up this page to add any conspicuous bargains on products that are of specific use to web and graphic designers, as well as digital, traditional and VFX artists – if you want the latest consumer electronics deals head to our sister site TechRadar who have that covered.

The very latest MacBook Pro is available with a big discount already!

Apple MacBook Pro MLL42B/A laptop, 13.3-inch, Space Grey

RRP £1,449/$1,499

Sale: £1,328/$1,399

The new base-model MacBook Pro, which does not feature the Touch Bar, features a 2.0GHz dual core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Graphics 540, 8GB and a 256GB SSD.

Big savings on Moleskine notepads

Various Moleskine offers at Amazon.co.uk

Get a great deal on your favourite notebook brand for Black Friday – Amazon.co.uk has announced "up to 40% off Moleskine", but we've already spotted a Soft Extra Large Ruled Notebook at £10.50 which is a massive 44% off!

Note: this offer is UK-only.

Illustration video tutorial from Miss Led – 30% off

Get 30% off this comprehensive course for Black Monday

Illustration for Fashion Video Tutorial is a unique e-learning resource. During this compressive course, award-winning artist and illustrator Miss Led will guide you through her entire workflow.

Through the exploration of different traditional and digital technics, you will learn the importance of shape, light & shadow, colour theory, garment illustration, and figure drawing. Get 30% off this course here.

Ucraft website builder - $99 lifetime subscription

That's right – for Black Friday, Ucraft is offering a lifetime subscription to its website building tool for just $99.

Mockup Zone - 70% off all PSD mockup files

Mockup Zone gives you realistic and easy-to-edit mockup files for your portfolio designs or design presentations. You can use their mockups for packaging, print or web designs. This offer runs from Monday, 21 November to Cyber Monday, 28 November.

HeyShop - 20% off everything

Spanish graphic design and illustration studio Hey's online shop offers geometric and typographic prints, notebooks, tote bags and more – and there's 20% off for 24 hours on Black Friday, 25 November.

IconFinder – 70% discount for IconFinder Pro

An Iconfinder Pro subscription gives you an instant access to a huge collection of icons, and there's a massive 70% off your first month until 26 November.

Relish 4G unlimited wireless broadband (with a refurbished modem)

Only £15 per month on a 12-month contract – a 25% saving or £60 over the duration of the contract. (Check your coverage first.)

Check out the deal at Relish.

HP Envy 4524 All-in-one wireless inkjet printer with five months' free instant ink

Was £49.99, Now £35, a saving of £14.99 or 29%.

Check out this deal at Currys

Lenovo IdeaPad 510 15.6-inch laptop with full HD display and 1TB hard disk drive

Was £459.99, Now 299, a saving of £160.99 or 34%.

Get this deal at Currys

50% off business hosting packages with UK2.net

A year of Wordpress Hosting is only £59.82 excluding VAT.

Netgear R7000-100UKS Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band Wireless Gigabit 11AC router

Was £199.99, now £99.99, a saving of £100 or 50%.

Get this offer from Amazon.

Dell C1760NW Wireless Colour Laser Printer with a free paper ream

Was £109.98, now £89.99, a saving of £19.99 or 18%.

Grab this deal from Ebuyer.

Lenovo ThinkStation P310 Tower Workstation with 3-year warranty

Was £749.99, now £674.99, a saving of £75 or 10% with eCoupon XEONSAVER.

Go direct to Lenovo to get this offer.

HPE ProLiant ML10 Gen9 Pentium G4400 v5 2/3.4GHz 4GB Tower Server without OS or HDD

£144.99 after cashback.

Snap up this bargain from Ebuyer.

MSI GT62VR 6RD-014UK workstation with Intel i7-6700HQ, NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 15.6" FHD IPS

Only £1,598.99, was £1,699.99, save 6% or £101.

Grab this deal from Overclockers.

Dell E310dw A4 Wireless Mono Laser Printer with duplex

Was £50.08, now only £29.99 with free delivery. Save £20.09 or 40%.

This offer is available from Ebuyer.

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S convertible tablet with keyboard and 128GB storage

Was £849.99, only £549.99 with free delivery. A saving of £300 or 35%.

Check out this deal at Currys.

We'll have more Black Friday deals for designers as we find them…