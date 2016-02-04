'Welsh Gremlins' are go! Could this be the best film of 2016?

The Truthful Phone is based on a Terry Jones short story

Having developed the script for his short film The Truthful Phone over three years, Welsh BAFTA nominated director Carl Rock has assembled Star Wars puppeteers and the best comedic talent Britain has to offer in Kickstarter project that blends big laughs with dark magic.

Based on a short story from the pen of Monty Python's very own Terry Jones, The Truthful Phone takes its inspiration from mythic Welsh folklore and the traditions of surreal British comedy. This gave Rock the chance to pay tribute to the fantasy films he grew up loving in the eighties, including Labyrinth, E.T, Gremlins and The Goonies.

"Imagine a Welsh Gremlins with shades of Guillermo Del Toro," Rock suggests, perfectly summing up the spirit of the film where a remote village is invaded by Jim Henson-esque creatures.

The Truthful Phone creatures have rattled their cages so loud over the past month that the team has smashed through its Kickstarter target, meaning these adorable little critters are definitely set to hit the big screen – HURRAH!

The team received part funding from the BFI Network Film Agency Wales Beacons Emerging Talent Fund, but needed a further £25,000 to be able to bring the project to life – which they've now smashed through with a total of £26,065 and a whopping 534 backers. And there's still 17 hours left to go!

There's a magical set of rewards for contirbutors, from t-shirts to advance screenings, scripts to puppet workshops and exclusive behind-the-scenes access. And it's not too late to get involved – if you're interested you've got the next 17 hours to add yourself to the rapidly growing list of contributors.

With a stellar team including puppeteers who have worked on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, cinematographers who have collaborated with Wes Craven, acting talent from the world of Harry Potter and actor Michael Sheen voicing the film, The Truthful Phone has all the right ingredients. The film is due for release later this year, and we don't know about you, but we really can't wait.

