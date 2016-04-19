Apple launches rose gold Macbook

A rose gold finish is the visual headline-maker for Apple's updated Macbook

If you need more power than the iPad Pro but yearn for a metallic pink-ish Apple product for your design work, good news. The Cupertino tech giant has launched an updated MacBook in the 'rose gold' hue that has been so popular since it was launched on iPhones and iPads.

That is not all, of course: the latest Apple laptop comes with the latest Intel Core M processors, improved graphics performance, faster flash storage and an additional hour of all-important battery life.

Featuring an all-metal unibody enclosure, MacBook is now available in four aluminium finishes — gold, silver, space gray, and for the first time on a Mac, rose gold. The notebook also features a 12-inch Retina display, Force Touch trackpad, USB-C port and what the company describes as "all-day battery life" in a design that weighs just two pounds and is 13.1mm thin.

The updated MacBook features sixth-generation dual-core Intel Core M processors up to 1.3 GHz, with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.1 GHz, and faster 1866 MHz memory. New Intel HD Graphics 515 deliver up to 25 percent faster graphics performance, and faster PCIe-based flash storage.

Find out more about the new Macbook at Apple.com.