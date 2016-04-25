Build apps with this complete Android Developer Course

User behavior is moving more and more toward being primarily mobile. If you aren't ready for the shift, you'll be left behind. Pick up the skills you need to develop and build for Android, the biggest mobile platform around, with the the Complete Android Developer Course for just $17 (approx. £12)!

If you've been itching to learn how to create apps for Android, the Complete Android Developer Course can help you scratch that itch. With over 31 hours of content to help you make the most out of Android M, this course will walk you through the process of building 14 apps!

The Complete Android Developer Course usually retails for $199. Right now, you can save 91% off that price and pay just $17 (approx. £12). For under $20, you can learn how to build apps for Android, so snag this course today!