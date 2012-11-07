Branding the Manchester Food and Drink Festival

Colourful and playful images are simple, pleasing, and effective

The Manchester Food and Drink Festival has celebrated its 15th successful year in 2012, and design and communications agency Eskimo was appointed to create a dynamic and exciting identity for this year's event.

Eskimo specialises in creative design for print and digital for brands, companies and clients around the globe - but is appropriately based in Manchester, UK's Northern Quarter.

MFDF is an urban food and drink festival with no single location - the festival takes over as much of the city centre and surrounding districts of Greater Manchester as possible.

The branding for MFDF 12 was applied across print and digital media

Eskimo has come up with a fun, simple and effective design, with plenty of colour and inspired use of imagery that could easily have seemed rather clichéd in lesser hands.

Words: Rob Mead-Green

This showcase was originally published in Computer Arts issue 206.

Now read:

10 awesome examples of brochure design

Mobile website design: 20 pro tips

The 20 best iPhone and iPad apps for typefaces and fonts

Has this branding design made an impression on you? Discuss it in the comments below!