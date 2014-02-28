The 5 biggest logo designs of February 2014

As creatives we constantly strive to reinterpret the world in new and visually exciting ways. Yet we can also be conservative and often have a knee-jerk reaction to something new.

So on the day a new logo design is launched for a familiar brand, the first reactions are usually negative. Once some time has passed and the new design has been seen in action, though, it can be a different story. Here we take a look back at the month's biggest new designs and redesigns: with a bit of fresh perspective, what do you think of them now?

01. 24 Heures du Mans

NEW LOGO: the negative space '4' is the striking feature

The legendary Le Mans 24-hour endurance race has received its first new logo for 36 years. The prominent feature of the new design is the use of negative space, which is becoming an interesting trend in brand identity.

The 24 Heures du Mans' new visual identity was conjoured up by sport-oriented design agency Leroy Tremblot. The previous logo dates back to 1978 and organisers Automobile Club de l'Ouest chose this year to make the change as the 82nd running of the race to be held on 14-15 June is introducing a theme of innovation.

OLD LOGO: French-themed logo had existed for 36 years

02. Rainbow Google logo

Google took a stand against Russia's anti-gay laws

Google habitually redesigns its logo - its 'Doodles' are yet another reason why Google is the world's favourite search engine - but during February the search giant took the unusual step of using the logo space to join a global debate.

It published this rainbow version of their iconic logo to make a very public stand against Russia's anti-gay laws on the eve of the Sochi Winter Olympics. The quote from the Olympic Charter at the bottom is a compelling and thought-provoking touch to what will no doubt become an iconic Google Doodle.

03. Cape Town

The city of Cape Town in South Africa approved a new logo and corporate identity during the month of February - and a storm of controversy surrounded the switch. There was outrage regarding the alleged cost of the project, rejection of the change in slogan from "This city works for you" to "Making progress possible. Together", and anger at the lack of consultation during the process.

With a possible high court interdict threatening to delay or even put the kibosh on the rebrand, the story of this logo could run and run - expect to see it in our most controversial moments in logo and brand design post in the future!

OLD LOGO: Very popular with city residents

04. World Olympians Association

NEW LOGO: Nice flame, dodgy kerning

The World Olympians Association, the representative body for all Olympians worldwide, launched its new brand logo and website in an unveiling at the IOC Olympic Club in Winter Olympic venue Sochi this month.

OLD LOGO: The old WOA logo was getting dated

The new logo is much simplified from the enormous torch of the previous incarnation, and it has a particularly pleasing gold foil flame on letter headers and business cards. But the kerning between the 'A' and 'T' of 'Association' leaves a little to be desired...

05. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW LOGO: Simplified logo and unusual typography treatment mark out the new Bucs logo

American Football outfit Tampa Bay Buccaneers redesigned one of the most recognisable logo and helmet designs in the NFL this month. But - unusually for a sports team inflicting radical change upon its supporters - the feedback was largely positive.

OLD LOGO: The fussy-but-familiar previous incarnation of Tampa Bay's logo

This is perhaps because the meddling was kept to a minimum, with more legible typography, more vivid reds, and a less fussy, flatter design for the flag being the most striking highlights of the redesign.

What do you think of the logos unveiled in February? Let us know in the comments box below!

