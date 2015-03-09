Global brands offer unique opportunities to young designers

Each year D&AD, the global association for creative advertising & design, hold the New Blood Awards to set young designers a real life challenge for a top, international brand

Aspiring creatives under the age of 24, and recent graduates, are being set briefs by each of 14 big brands, available to download here. You can work alone, or as part of a team. Your ideas will be seen and judged by the representatives of the brand, along with a panel of top creatives from around the world.

Facebook's brief for entries to the D&AD New Blood awards

Entry to the awards is open to anyone in full or part-time education; recent graduates who finished their course within the past two years; anyone under the age of 24. The deadline is 5pm GMT on 31 March 2015, and this year's brands are shown below.

Find out more and enter the competition here.

