Pantone's colours of spring 2013

Pantone - the company behind the industry-standard colour and pigment matching system - has unveiled its Fashion Colour Report for spring 2013. It will no doubt make for interesting reading for graphic designers who are interested in keeping abreast of trends across the creative industries.

According to Pantone, and a roster of garment designer experts including designer Tommy Hilfiger, Colleen Sherin of Saks Fifth Avenue and stylist Maria Divarist, the colours of the season will be treading softly in a range of pastels. For women, the look will be:

PANTONE 14-0446 Tender Shoots

PANTONE 14-6011 Grayed Jade

PANTONE 17-5641 Emerald

PANTONE 16-3520 African Violet

PANTONE 17-1664 Poppy Red

PANTONE 16-1360 Nectarine

PANTONE 13-0756 Lemon Zest

PANTONE 16-4120 Dusk Blue

PANTONE 12-1008 Linen

PANTONE 19-3964 Monaco Blue

Meanwhile men will mainly be wearing the following colours, apparently:

PANTONE 14-0210 Tidal Foam

PANTONE 17-5641 Emerald

PANTONE 14-6011 Grayed Jade

PANTONE 16-4120 Dusk Blue

PANTONE 19-3964 Monaco Blue

PANTONE 16-3915 Alloy

PANTONE 12-1008 Linen

PANTONE 17-1664 Poppy Red

PANTONE 16-1364 Vibrant Orange

PANTONE 16-1054 Sunflower

"Like the first signs of spring, Tender Shoots, a vibrant yellow-green, is invigorating, active and cheerful, while Grayed Jade, a subtle, hushed green with a gray undertone, brings about a mood of quiet reflection and repose. Sophisticated Emerald, a lively, radiant green, inspires insight and clarity while enhancing our sense of well-being. From one extreme to the other, combining all three greens presents an intriguing choice much like Mother Nature intended," says the report.

We asked three designers what they think of Pantone's predicted colour scheme, and this is what they had to say...

Hannah Davies, freelance illustrator and textile designer:

"I think Pantone's colour release is beneficial to designers and illustrators working in fashion. Why? We have the accurate colours for the season. This is great because when designing in Photoshop and Illustrator colours on screen can change ever so slightly when printing on products such as silks and plastics. This can make a massive difference to whether you sell the product or not. This report can help us decide what colours should be used on products for particular commissions that season and if there is no confusion between the client and myself and we can work knowing that the product can reach its full potential.

Marc Wongsam of creative studio Subism:

"Having colour fashions and trends can be a good thing, certainly in the world of marketing, retail and fashion. Having strong brand colours is also a good strength. It's great to see what other people are choosing in terms of palettes and being influenced by current fashions and trends is inevitable in the design world. However I believe it is our job to be free - free to express what we feel to the world. Yes we will take influences, both subconsciously and sometimes directly, but to follow a fixed pallete is far from free. As an agency we do like to follow the principle that there are no set rules in design so we probably won't be sticking to the Pantone palette for our spring 2013 projects."

Becca Allen of fashion brand Rhythm:

"First impressions - the report does not catch my eye. I think it's lacking daring or unusual colour choices, the selection seems very broad with hues of the most obvious colours such as green, yellow, red, purple. I know it is a spring selection but there are no dark or hazy shades to contrast against the bright pops. The colours we used for our SS13 collection worked around the shades of melted ice cream and ice lollies. We have some strong strawberry reds that are complemented with faded spearmint blues. We have also worked mustard tones with forest greens and darker shades for the more conservative buyer.

Simon Dovar of design studio Binary & The Brain:

"Although there are clear trends in both fashion and graphics, fashion moves at a much faster pace, disposing of colours as the seasons change. Graphics, especially branding, is mostly based on utilising colour for immediate impact, relevance to the subject and longevity. A brand needs to stay in vogue much longer than a few months so relying on a constantly changing colour scheme may prove detrimental to this."

