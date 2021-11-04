If you're in the market for the best iPad mini 6 cases then you're in luck. The latest version of the tiniest iPad is available now and perfect for chucking in a bag and taking anywhere as a lovely little creative tablet, but you'll probably want to provide it with a bit of protection before you head off on your travels.

We're big fans of this new model, as our iPad mini (6th Gen) review attests. We particularly love its all-new Apple Pencil 2 support and bigger display, and that USB-C port could come in useful. The only thing we're really missing is a 3.5mm jack, while the 60Hz display can feel just a wee bit laggy if you're drawing with an Pencil 2; these are minor niggles, though.

To help keep your new tablet safe and secure we've picked out some of the best iPad 6 mini cases available right now, at a range of price points and with an assortment of helpful features that should cover most use cases. So whether you want a basic slimline case, something with more rugged protection, or something in-between, we've got you covered. And if you haven't upgraded yet and you're here looking for the best iPad 5 cases, we've found something for you too.

The best iPad mini 6 cases in 2021

01. Apple Smart Folio The best iPad mini 6 case all round Specifications Materials: Polyurethane Colours: English Lavender. Dark Cherry, Electric Orange, White, Black Weight: 100g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Currys View at Currys Reasons to buy + Perfect fit + Great look and feel Reasons to avoid - No edge protection

If you don't object to the price, Apple's own Smart Folio is definitely the best iPad mini 6 case. Its magnets clamp it hard to your iPad mini with no danger of it coming off accidentally, and the heavyweight polyurethane cover is nice and durable and feels lovely to the touch.

The trifold cover works perfectly as a basic stand for your iPad mini, and it'll reliably wake and sleep your mini when you open and close it. The lack of edge protection may be a concern for some, but beyond that there's nothing to dislike about this case; it does the job perfectly and should last for ages.

02. JETech Case The best cheap iPad 6 mini case Specifications Materials: Polyurethane Colours: Black Weight: 130g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great price + 360 degree drop protection + Pencil 2 compatible Reasons to avoid - Won't last forever

At a glance you'd have a hard time telling the JETech Case from the official Apple Smart Folio. Look closer and you'll find it feels cheaper, but it has a couple of small advantages: there's corner protection to help keep your iPad mini 6 safe, and of course it's a lot cheaper, so even if the durability isn't up to much you could still get through five of these for the price of a Smart Folio.

If you don't have the latest model and you're instead looking for the best iPad mini 5 case, you'll find that JETech also does great-value covers for most of the earlier models.

03. ESR Magnetic Case Another great iPad mini 6 case Specifications Materials: Polyurethane Colours: Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Rose Gold Weight: 130g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Does the job + Added Pencil protection + Great value Reasons to avoid - Relatively weak magnets

One of the great things about the iPad mini 6 is its Apple Pencil 2 support, and if you want to ensure that your Pencil's safe then this ESR Magnetic Case is an ideal and reasonably-priced option. Not only does it do all the usual things you expect from the best iPad mini case (magnetic attachment, auto sleep and wake, doubles as a stand), it also features an additional magnetic clasp on the side, designed to hold your Pencil 2 in place while it's charging on the side of your iPad mini 6.

04. TORRO Magnetic Case A leather iPad mini 6 case for added luxury Specifications Materials: Leather Colours: Black, Dark Brown Weight: Not stated TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Premium feel + Pencil 2 clasp + Strong magnets Reasons to avoid - A pricier option

The iPad mini 6 is a lovely piece of kit, and if you want to give it that extra premium touch then why not go for leather rather than plastic? The Torro Magnetic Case is crafted from premium cowhide leather with a microfibre lining to prevent scratches, and like most of the best iPad mini cases it can be used as a stand and its magnets will attach it firmly as well as waking and sleeping your mini. Like the ESR case above, it also features a magnetic clasp for keeping your Pencil 2 secure.

Don't have an iPad mini 6? If you're instead after the best iPad mini 5 case with a touch of leather, there's a Torro option available too.

05. Ztotop Kids Case The best iPad mini 6 case for youngsters Specifications Materials: Silicone, Rubber, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Foam Colours: Blue Weight: 270g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ideal for kids + Fun looks + Ample protection Reasons to avoid - Questionable longevity

The iPad mini 6 is the perfect size for little hands, but while it's a solid-feeling hunk of tech you'll probably want to give it some extra protection if you're letting the kids loose on it. And the best iPad mini case for children is definitely the Ztotop Kids Case.

It's a chunky hunk of brightly-coloured plastic and foam, complete with a screen protector, handle, strap and kickstand, and it even features a recessed holder for a Pencil 2. Versatile, cheap and properly protective, this is a must if you're getting an iPad mini 6 for the kids.

06. Spigen Rugged Armor The best iPad mini 6 case for protection Specifications Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Colours: Matte Black Weight: 117g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Plenty of protection + Slim profile + Pencil 2 support Reasons to avoid - No cover

For more grown-up protection for your iPad mini 6, check out Spigen's Rugged Armor. It's the best iPad mini case for anyone who tends to be a bit clumsy with their tablets, and it features air cushion technology that acts as an effective shock absorber if you manage to drop your new mini.

This one fits around your iPad mini rather than attaching magnetically, and while it provides edge protection it doesn't come with a cover and won't work as a stand. There's a slot for your Pencil 2, though, and if protection's your priority this makes for a great-value solution.

07. ESR Clear Case The best iPad mini 6 case for transparent protection Specifications Materials: Plastic Colours: Clear Weight: 59.6g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Yellowing-resistant + Drop protection + Pencil 2 support Reasons to avoid - No cover

Don't want to obscure your iPad mini 6's looks? The ESR Clear Case gives it a tough protective shell that keeps the mini's design in full view. The Clear Case protects your mini with a hard back and soft, flexible frame, and it provides drop protection thanks to shock-absorbing corners and raised edges around the screen and cameras.

A thin side panel ensures that you can make full use of the Pencil 2's magnetic pairing and charging, and you don't need to worry about the Clear Case going grubby; its clear plastic back is yellowing-resistant.

08. MoKo Case The best iPad mini 6 designer case Specifications Materials: Faux Leather, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Colours: Fragrant Flowers, Rose Gold Weight: Not stated TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stand-out looks + Pencil 2 support + Drop protection

The iPad mini 6 is a great little looker, but if you feel it could use a little prettying up then this MoKo is probably the best iPad mini 6 case for the job. Featuring an attractive floral design, it has the standard trifold magnetic cover that'll wake and sleep your iPad mini and also act as a stand, while for the back there's a translucent soft TPU shell that provides drop protection and won't obscure your mini's colour scheme and Apple logo. It has a slim side as well, so that you can attach and charge a Pencil 2.

09. ProCase Case with Cover for iPad Mini 5 The best iPad mini 5 case Specifications Materials: Polyurethane Colours: Aqua, Black, Gray, Navy, Rose Gold, Teal Weight: 85.05g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Drop protection + Auto wake and sleep + Translucent back cover + Great price

Still using an earlier iPad mini? If you're after the best iPad mini 5 case you can't go far wrong with this ProCase cover. It comes in a range of colours at unbeatable prices, and does everything you might expect. There's a magnetic PU cover that'll wake and sleep your iPad mini, and a translucent frosted back cover that leaves the Apple logo visible and provides drop protection. What more do you need?

