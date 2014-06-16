You'll love this minimal Game of Thrones vector art

These 2D illustrative tributes strip back the characters to their main features

Ever since it first appeared on our screens, there have been some incredible design tributes to Game of Thrones, including custom playing cards and design toys. Telling tales of love, deceit, war and loss, the show is based on the books of George RR Martin and now has a following far beyond its cult origins.

Here, artist Jerry Liu is here to ease your woes of the season four finale with these inspiring, minimal character designs. Characters such as Jon Snow, Tyrion, The Hound and Arya have been created with a 2D, minimal effect that strips back each person to be recognised by their most well-known features.

Studying at New York's School of Visual Arts, it's clear that Liu has a bright future ahead of him in the world in design. Some might even say this looks a little like a Game of Thrones Pixar tribute?!

[via Whitezine]

