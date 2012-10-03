The best of UK illustration

Lizzie Mary Cullen, Ruth Hydes, Andy Smith and Rod Hunt were amongst the winners at Somerset House last night as the Association of Illustrators opened its annual Images show, giving out gold, silver and bronze medals for work across a range of illustration categories.

Having successfully moved to its new base at Somerset House in London, the AOI chose the impressive venue for this year's show and awards. And fittingly, it was Lizzie Mary Cullen's decorative drawing of Somerset House (above) that won gold in the Design section. Silver and bronze in the category went to Barry Croucher for his Hadrian's Wall imagery, and Andy Smith for his work Finish What You Start.

Smith also collected a bronze in Advertising for The Big Fish Fight, and that category was won by Ruth Hydes for her excellent depictions of Smithfield Market. Steve Simpson's imagery for 7Up's Winter Wonderland campaign took silver. Meanwhile, hot new talent on the scene was recognised with medals going to Emma Haines, Artemis Evlogimenou and Lauren Gentry. Steve May won the Animation gong for Anger which you can watch below.

Rod Hunt won gold for his Looking for Transwonderland Adventures in Nigeria, Jonathan Barton grabbed silver with his excellent Lucky Jim book cover while bronze in Books went to Brian Grimwood for the Jessica D'Este cover. There were also awards in Children's Books, Self Promotion and Editorial.

This year's Images show is free, runs until 28 October and a visit should provide plenty of inspiration.

Smithfields Market by Ruth Hydes

Lucky Jim was one of several Kingsley Amis covers by Jonathan Burton