Computer Arts Collection: Graphic Design Annual 2014 - on sale now

Christmas just came early! Introducing the all-new Computer Arts Collection: a 130-page celebration of the world's most exciting, engaging and forward-thinking graphic design – and your essential source of inspiration for 2014.

Over the past six months, the Computer Arts team have been busy evolving Computer Arts Collection into a premium, three-part series of annual-style publications.

The first, on sale now, is a sparkling showcase of the world's finest graphic design work, curated by an exclusive panel of industry experts – including Dutch design legend Ben Bos, Pentagram's Paula Scher and Eddie Opara, the teams at Anagrama, APFEL and Hugo & Marie, and many more.

In fact, over 30 leading designers from around the world helped select the outstanding projects found inside, making the Graphic Design Annual 2014 a truly global collection of design excellence – and an indispensable creative reference for the year ahead.

Global design inspiration

Inside, a knock-out design does the content justice. Not only did talented London-based creative duo Sawdust (represented by Jelly) handcraft the striking image found on page 3, the pair are also responsible for the bespoke typeface and beautiful section-opening designs you'll see weaving throughout the pages.

And outside, the special issue boasts an impressive 100 per cent satin gold foil and fluted emboss, thanks to British finishing house Celloglas, who went all-out for the inaugural Computer Arts Collection: Graphic Design Annual 2014.

It's been a true labour of love for everyone involved - and we're pleased to announce it's finally here! We, at Computer Arts, hope you're as inspired looking through these pages as we were putting them together…

You can buy the print version here, while the digital version is available on Apple Newsstand (US edition or UK edition).

Highlights include:

The very best print, posters, packaging, editorial design, advertising, music design, digital, environmental and motion design projects from the past 12 months – plus insightful reasoning from our panellists as to why projects were nominated

Design eye-candy from over 100 leading design studios, agencies and freelancers around the world, including Anagrama, Non-Format, Spin, Buck, Mat Maitland, Pentagram, Morag Myerscough, Bot&Dolly, Bibliothèque, Leslie David, Matt Willey, Pearlfisher, Fantasy Interactive, Framestore and many more

An exclusive interview with award-winning design studio Sawdust

Words: Julia Sagar