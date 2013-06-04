Computer Arts at OFFF 2013

This week sees one of the biggest events in the design calendar: OFFF 2013 – Barcelona’s annual post-digital cultural festival and a celebration of all things creative.

What’s in store? A slick line-up of speakers and a mind-blowing programme of talks, screenings, workshops and performances from the world’s leading creative lights, plus music, installations, galleries, parties and more.

We’ll be hitting OFFF hard, bringing you the latest news, exclusive interviews and insight from the show, so make sure you tune into the site every day this week.

Confirmed artists include Jessica Walsh, Vault 49, Gmunk, Vasava, Esteban Diacono, Rik Oostenbroek, Karlssonwilker, North Kingdom, David Mack, Sara Blake, Brendan Dawes, Serial Cut, Dvein, Marta Cerda, McBess and many, many more. Check out the OFFF 2013 site for the full line-up.

Follow the action at OFFF

Want to ask one of the world's most innovative designers a question? Drop us a line either via the Comments section below or Twitter (@computerarts) and we’ll bring you the answers here.

Now in its 13th year, OFFF is a melting pot of forward-thinking creative minds, offering a platform for some of the planet’s most relevant contemporary artists and hottest new up-and-coming talent.

This year, OFFF 2013 runs from Thursday 6th June to Saturday 8th. We’ll be in Barcelona all week soaking up the avant-garde creativity and bringing you all the latest news – if you’re there too, let us know.

Excited? We are. Here’s a teaser from the official OFFF2013 campaign by Ms.Take. Sound design by BCN Sound (Simon Smith)...