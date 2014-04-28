The hottest illustrations at Pick Me Up 2014

Illustration inspiration: Computer Arts brings you the best work from the London graphic arts festival.
This weekend Computer Arts headed over to London's Somerset House to catch the fourth year of graphic arts festival Pick Me Up.
Packed with exclusive artwork from some of the most exciting established and up-and-coming names in design and illustration, Pick Me Up 2014 is more than just an exhibition.
Art and music mash-ups run alongside daily workshops and family friendly events - we caught some of Gemma Correll's pug-drawing party and heard unconfirmed rumours of a cat conga courtesy of rising star Jessica Das, one of this year's Pick Me Up Selects - while visitors also have the chance to take home some affordable artwork and limited-edition prints.
The eleven-day event will be open until 5 May, so if you haven't stopped in yet there's still time. Tickets will set you back £10/£8 concessions.
We'll bring you a full run-down of Pick Me Up 2014 in Computer Arts issue 228, on sale 29 May. In the meantime, here are a few of our favourite bits…