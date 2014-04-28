The hottest illustrations at Pick Me Up 2014

This weekend Computer Arts headed over to London's Somerset House to catch the fourth year of graphic arts festival Pick Me Up.

Packed with exclusive artwork from some of the most exciting established and up-and-coming names in design and illustration, Pick Me Up 2014 is more than just an exhibition.

Art and music mash-ups run alongside daily workshops and family friendly events - we caught some of Gemma Correll's pug-drawing party and heard unconfirmed rumours of a cat conga courtesy of rising star Jessica Das, one of this year's Pick Me Up Selects - while visitors also have the chance to take home some affordable artwork and limited-edition prints.

The eleven-day event will be open until 5 May, so if you haven't stopped in yet there's still time. Tickets will set you back £10/£8 concessions.

We'll bring you a full run-down of Pick Me Up 2014 in Computer Arts issue 228, on sale 29 May. In the meantime, here are a few of our favourite bits…

Recent CSM graduate Edward Carvalho-Monaghan is one of this year's Pick Me Up Selects

Cropped detail from a print entitled St Regis 2013, by another of this year's Pick Me Up Selects, French illustrator Thibaud Herem

Stunning plate designs from London-based comic artist and illustrator Isabel Greenberg

British animator and illustrator Julia Pott has a number of pieces on display in the Selects gallery

The Tiny Splash by PMU 2014 Select Jack Hudson

Hudson has a lot of new artwork on display at Pick Me Up

Hey Studio at Pick Me Up 2014

French-American illustrator and animator Jessica Das is a PMU 2014 Select. She hosted Sunday's Cat Carnival...

There's plenty to look at on Kyle Platts' wall in the Selects gallery

Skull Paradise’s BAD TRIP - an enclave of "psychedelic horror"

Catherine McGinniss has a variety of illustrated products on display at PMU

Gemma Correll's Pug Party drawing workshop on Sunday

Birds and Bananas by Danny Sangra

Quirky cards on the Best Home stall

Jennifer Dionisio is a freelance illustrator and member of Puck Collective

Tea towel print by Jennifer Dionisio

Record sleeves at Pick Me Up 2014

A number of pieces by Thomas Burden are on display in the Handsome Frank room

One of five limited-edition gold prints by French illustrator Malika Favre

Assorted work on display in the Handsome Frank room

Paul Thulby piece for sale at Pick Me Up 2014

Vikings, for The Sunday Times, by Tim Mcdonagh

One of a number of intricate illustrations by Kristjan S Williams on display in the Outline Artists room at Pick Me Up 2014

3D piece from Icelandic illustrator Kristjana S Williams

Two digital prints from Outline Artists' stunning collaboration with GF Smith and Generation Press