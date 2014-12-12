Make 2015 your best year ever!

Computer Arts issue 235 is on sale now

Fire up your creative engines: a brand new issue of Computer Arts hits the newsstand today – and it's a motivational extravaganza packed with tips, tricks and expert advice for making 2015 your best year ever.

Whether you want to win more work, get on the radar of your dream client or be more profitable – maybe you want to raise your profile or finally get that side project off the ground – Computer Arts issue 235 has everything you need to be more successful, productive and creative over the coming year.

Also inside Computer Arts issue 235: in a special report, Varoom's John O'Reilly reveals the illustration styles you need to watch for in 2015 – and the talented new creatives at the forefront of a new frontier of illustration.

And Roanne Adams, founder of female-dominated design studio powerhouse RoAndCo, talks downtown sophistication and acid-trip cool, while The Partners walk through a recent custom type design project. Plus...

Create a better portfolio. Discover the best tools to showcase your design work

Pro advice to sharpen up your logo design workflow in Illustrator

Behind the scenes on Bleed's flexible geometric identity for Norwegian Property

All the hottest new design, illustration and motion work from the global design scene, and much more

Opening image: Hungry Sandwich Club