OFFF 2013: Jessica Walsh

Computer Arts: How's everything at Sagmeister & Walsh HQ?

Jessica Walsh: Amazing, we're busier than ever and loving it!

CA: What's the biggest thing you've learned since joining forces with Stefan?

JW: There are too many things to pick just one. But the first one that came to my head: trust my gut.

CA: Do you have any cool new projects you can tell us about?

JW: You’ll get a sneak preview of a few top-secret new projects at my talk!

CA: Sounds great, we're looking forward to it. What else will you be talking about?

JW: You can expect to hear about the value of play, humor and boobs. I will also be debuting two new projects I've been working on.

CA: Who are you most looking forward to seeing at OFFF?

JW: So many friends and collaborators will be there. Esteban Dicono, Vault49, KarlssonWilker, James White. There are some awesome people on the lineup whose work I admire but have never met, and I look forward to making new friends.

CA: How important is it to be involved at events like OFFF?

JW: I find it so refreshing to hear the stories and meet the people behind the work. I always leave these events feeling refreshed, inspired and full of new ideas. You also get to meet so many amazing creative people who you might collaborate with in the future. The new connections you make are key! I met Esteban Dianco through seeing each other’s names on the OFFF lineup this year, and we flew him into NYC to work with us on a awesome film project, which he will be debuting at OFFF.

We'll bring you all the action from Jessica's talk and full coverage of the best of Thursday's speakers later today, so stay tuned.

It looks like a printed book, but Sagmeister & Walsh’s 2011/12 publication for Columbia University was, in fact, a box containing just a download address

Sagmeister & Walsh's 400-page monograph about Ashley Bickerton

A still from Sagmeister and Walsh's 60-second advert for Standard Chartered