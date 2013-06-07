OFFF 2013: Vault49 exclusive

Computer Arts: Tell us about your talk today... What’s this we hear about Dudes with Boobs?

Jonathan Kenyon: We'll give an insight into the Vault49 studio, the lessons we've learned and how our failures have informed our success. We'll prattle on about the importance of craft in both design and business… and we'll show pictures of Dudes with Boobs!

CA: How important are events like OFFF for the creative industries?

JK: For the audience, it's huge – and we say that as people who will be in the audience a lot! The artists speaking are currently defining the industry we work in. We move forwards collectively, which is why it's important to surround yourself with the people doing the most exciting things. As a speaker, it's a huge privilege and also a great opportunity to mingle with many of the people we admire too but have never had chance to meet.

CA: Who stands out the most for you on the line-up this year?

JK: That's a tough one! I think Serial Cut… for so long they've been the pinnacle of creative CGI and in many ways are responsible for dragging the medium away from bland realism into the adventurous place it is now.

CA: Vault49 has a massively varied portfolio of work. What’s been your favourite project to work on so far?

JK: The answer to this question changes frequently. Right now it would have to be the colossal mural we painted in Seoul at the end of last year. Using three scissor lifts and buckets of paint we crafted this 1,000 square foot mural across five days of intense work in front of a festival crowd. The interaction with the audience and immense size of the art makes this piece much more than art for us – it's a treasured memory of those few days.

CA: If you had to pick one project that best represents Vault49, what would it be?

JK: I present to you a sneak preview of a film on Vault49's work prepared exclusively for OFFF!

CA: What do you have in the pipeline?

JK: We're working with an architect in New York to turn the facades of several buildings into a city-wide gallery for the work of Vault49!

CA: Tell us something we don't know...

JK: We have an office full of Australians and not one of them likes Vegemite! They're frauds…

Vault49, Saws