Pantone's colour of 2014 has been announced...

As a creative, you'll have no doubt browsed through the endless array of colours on offer from Pantone. They're arugably one of the leaders in the industry of colour - describing themselves as the 'global authority' on the subject.

Today, they have announced their colour of 2014. Their choice is Radiant Orchid (18-3224) - a selection that aims to inspire those in design. "For more than a decade, Pantone’s Colour of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design," they explain.

It's certainly a gorgeous choice that will work well for a number of disciplines but do you think that it's the right choice? Should there even be a colour of the year? Let us know!

