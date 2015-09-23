Why the new D&AD Annual looks a little different

This year's annual takes inspiration from D&AD's Pencil awards

Each year, the D&AD president selects a different designer to contribute to the creative direction of the Annual. Launched today, the 2015 D&AD Annual has been designed by award-winning book cover designer David Pearson.

Well known for his work for Penguin Classics, David alongside colleagues Alistair Hall and Paul Finn have taken direct inspiration from the 'Pencil' awards that D&AD hands out every year.

Designer David Pearson is known for his work for Penguin Classics

"When you boil D&AD down to its essence, it’s all about the pencils," explains Pearson. "They’re the prize that everyone wants. The prize that helps drive you to create your very best work. And with the introduction of the full family of pencils, now including Wood and Graphite, it felt like the perfect time to put the pencils front and centre on the Annual cover.

"Just as the pencil is the heart of D&AD, wood is the heart of the pencil, so we used that as the core element for five cover designs, each featuring one of the iconic awards".

"Wood is the heart of the pencil, so we used that as the core element for five cover designs"

You can buy the D&AD Annual here, and see Pearson chat more about his love of book design in the video below:

Liked this? Try these...