Your favourite cartoon characters recreated as coffee cups

Cartoons and coffee collide in this adorable, illustrative project

There's nothing like a cup of coffee in the morning and if the stereotypical designer is anything to go by, you guys love your caffeine fix in the morning! So it comes as no surprise that illustrators from around the globe have turned coffee – and it's cups – into art, with infographics and coffee foam portraiture among the outputs.

Combining his love of coffee with his love of cartoons, US based designer Jacob Parr has turned his favourite characters into a range of unique coffee cups. Currently finishing up his education at Bowling Green State University for Graphic Design, Parr comes from a family of screenprinters but clearly has a knack for graphic design and illustration.

Embarking on logo design, typography and installations, it's clear that Barr's talents stretch farther than his previous experience. With this project featuring the likes of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, the Powerpuff Girls and Iron Man, the tributes are as adorable as they come. Take a look at the colour-popping illustrations below.

[via Design Taxi]

