Creative Cloud 2014 is coming

With the Creative Cloud logo as a template, divided into 48 'tiles', each tile will be designed by a different artist. "The finished piece will be an expression of the endless possibilities of Creative Cloud," says the company.

So far there haven't been many tiles designed (or at least released), but those revealed so far include a photographic creation from Alexandra Dupey, a geometric pattern by Alexey Romanowsky, a futuristic black and white piece by Craig Ward and a stunning 3D spaceman by Antoni Tudisco.

Adobe will be announcing artists daily on Twitter @creativecloud and at the dedicated Behance page. It will do the big reveal in its live event - where the company will also detail the new features of the 2014 release of Creative Cloud - on June 18. You'll find more details here: https://creativecloud.adobeevents.com/ccnext.

And of course, we'll be bringing you all the highlights of the new Creative Cloud release here on Creative Bloq. In the meantime, check out some of the completed tiles...