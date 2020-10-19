The best Apple Watch SE deals: The cheapest prices available

There are already some great Apple Watch SE deals, even though the new Apple Watch SE was only released on 18 September 2020. And that's great news, as we believe the Apple Watch SE to be the perfect Apple Watch option for creatives.

There's a few reasons for this, which we'll get into below, but ultimately it boils down to its price point and functionality. Apple couldn't have done a better job at selling the benefits of the Apple Watch SE, releasing it at the same time as the more expensive Apple Watch 6, but still giving it plenty of great features. Sure, the 6 has more bells and whistles, but for the money (and for creatives, when is this not the most important factor?!), the Apple Watch SE deals that you'll see below offer fantastic value. The SE is roughly £100/$100 less than the Series 6, and yet you get plenty for what you pay for, especially if you're into tracking your fitness and health, and own an iPhone.

And of course, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the way, now's a great time to snap a great deal on these Apple Watches. Check out our Apple-dedicated Apple Black Friday hub for more. Also take a look at our great Apple Watch deals on the full range, and also the best prices on Apple Watch straps.

The best Apple Watch SE deals

The Apple Watch SE The best Apple Watch for creatives £269 View Deal at Laptops Direct Clear, bright screen Super fast to use Fantastic fitness & health features Doesn't have always-on screen

The reason we think this is the best Apple Watch for creatives is that it's affordable and still has plenty of great features. So lets have a look at what it has to offer!

The smaller, 40mm model will cost you roughly £269/$279, and the larger 44mm will add around £30/$30 to that. For both you'll get all the important features of other up-to-date Apple Watches, such as an OLED screen, activity tracking, heart-rate tracking, bluetooth headphone connectivity, access to music playback, sleep tracking, plus loads of actionable notifications. There's also loads of fun bands and straps to choose from, and there's no fear of spoiling it in the shower, as it's totally waterproof up to a 50m depth. Also, it will detect any hard falls that you may have, and give you the option to dismiss its alarm, or call the emergency services, which will be particularly useful for older Apple Watch users.

The one thing that we weren't so keen on with the Apple Watch SE, was that it doesn't have an always-on display, which both the Series 5 and Series 6 do. However, as the Apple Watch SE is aimed at either people that are buying their first Apple smartwatch, or upgrading from an Apple Watch Series 3, we doubt this will be a massive detracting factor. All in all, this is an excellent smartwatch, at a great price.

Apple Watch SE vs Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 6 are very different, and aimed at totally different audiences. The SE has premium features, but not all the bells and whistles that the Series 6 has, and that's reflected in the price.

What comes with the Series 6? First of all, the Series 6 has a blood oxygen monitoring feature, which is about as cutting edge technology that's ever been used in smartphones. Readings are automatically updated to the Apple Health app, and could flag any potential health issues, such as heart disease or asthma. Furthering its fitness features, it also now measures your altitude, to note the number of stairs you've climbed in the day, for example, and better record the energy you've exerted.

The Series 6 is faster than the SE, thanks to its 6th gen S6 chip, making it faster than the Series 5, offering a brighter screen and a solid 17 hour battery life. All in all, the Series 6 is for Apple Watch fans that want to upgrade their previous Apple Watch, or for anyone that wants, and can afford, the very best smartwatch around.

What about the SE? We've noted the features above, but in short we think this is the perfect option for creatives on a budget, who still want plenty of useful features in their smartwatch. It's aimed at first time users of smartwatches, and anyone who wants to upgrade their Apple Watch Series 1, 2, or 3 (but not 4 or 5).

What iPhone do I need for the Apple Watch SE?

Unlike other brands, you'll need an iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch SE. If you don't have an iPhone, you can still connect to Wi-Fi and receive data that way, or if you chose the cellular Apple Watch, you don't need Wi-Fi at all, as you'll be getting data through that contract.

And what about the iteration of iPhone to use the Apple Watch SE? To use either the Apple Watch SE, Series 6 or the Series 3, you'll need to have an iPhone 6s (or later model) with iOS 14 (or later) which came out 16 September 2020.

Want to compare the various Apple Watch deals out there? Here are the best bargains at the moment...

