The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 prices in April 2022

This is the page for you if you want the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 prices around. Using our bespoke deals widget, we've pulled in the best deals on the Tab S7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, no matter where you are in the world. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series are some of the most popular Android tablets, and are widely considered to be one of the best iPad Pro alternatives too.

But which one is right for you? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus? They both offer different features at different price points, but here's the main things you need to consider. Firstly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus comes with a larger, 12.4-inch OLED screen, compared to the 11-inch LED display of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Both rock the fastest processor available for the Android platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, and both have a refresh rate of 120Hz. They are also made of quality materials, are light and slim, and both come with the S Pen stylus included – a boon for the budding digital artists amongst you.

Prices vary depending on whether you want the 128GB or the 256GB models. And if you want a smaller storage option, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the 'budget' option, that starts at 64GB to 128GB, but also has the larger 12.4-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus starts at $849.99/£799 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 standard, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at $649.99/£619. So, if you see any prices below these in the widget below, we advise you to take the deal seriously!

Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series better than the iPad Pro? For us, this comes down to operating systems. Some people only use iPads (and Apple products in general), whereas others love the freedom that Android offers. What we will say is that objectively, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ battery life is better than the iPad Pro, and the 120Hz refresh on the OLED display is as stunning as the most recent iPad Pro. What we also are bid fans of is the inclusion of the S-Pen stylus, something that Apple still don't offer. But don't get us wrong, we highly rate the iPad Pro, and we think that the Book Cover Keyboard that comes with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 isn't the best – it's has a pretty cramped layout. However, if price is your biggest concern, then finding a genuinely good Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deal is probably more likely than a huge saving on the iPad Pro. Even so, in our experience, lovers of Android will continue to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab range, and lovers of Apple will grab the iPad Pro.

