October 2013 #246

Browser developer tools allow us to inspect, edit, debug, log and profile our HTML, CSS and JavaScript, and include an exhaustive range of features and functionality to aid us in these tasks. In this issue, Andi Smith shares his tricks and secrets for optimising your development workflow. Elsewhere in the magazine, Stephen Hay demonstrates how to create a layout for a fictional app using Flexbox, Dennis Odell provides techniques for automating repetitive tasks with Grunt, and Ruth Barr explains how to make the most of marketing analytics. Our interview this month is with data visualization expert Brian Suda, who tells Jim Thacker about his philosophy of intelligent interactive design.