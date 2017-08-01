Comic Artist volume 5 resources

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from Comic Artist Volume 5, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos are also here.
Workshops
Plan a superhero cover
Pencil and ink a game character
Create a comic page in Clip Studio Paint
- Download assets
- Download video
- Watch the video below
Give Tintin the Fables treatment
Paint Hellboy caricature art
- Download assets
- Download video
- Watch the video below
Bring colour to Black Panther
Ink and colour a comic cover
Create dynamic characters
- Download assets
- Download brushes
- Download video
- Watch the video below
Q&A section
Use insect designs in your sci-fi art
- Download video
- Watch the video below
Add movement to an image
- Download video
- Watch the video below
Improve your design skills
- Download video
- Watch the video below
Comic page layouts
- Download video
- Watch the video below
Comic face variety
- Download video
- Watch the video below
Use classic comic colours
- Download video
- Watch the video below
Show a comic character's body language
- Download video
- Watch the video below