Topics

ImagineFX issue 146 resources

By () ImagineFX  

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 146, including videos, layered files and brushes. All of our videos can also be viewed via the ImagineFX YouTube channel.  

Workshops

Get better at comic panels
Download video
Download custom brushes
Watch video on YouTube

Use watercolour tools in Rebelle
Download custom brushes

Refine your 3D character
Download layered PSD
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Be expressive with watercolour
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Q&A section

Show a superhero's cape snagging
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Quickly paint a crowd of people
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Krystal Sae Eua's instructional video, or watch the clip on YouTube.

See more ImagineFX articles

Related articles