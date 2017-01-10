Top opportunities for web designers in 2017

There's a popular saying that goes: 'It's not what you know, it's who you know." However if you want to network with new people and learn something at the same time, there's nothing better than an event or a conference. Packed with plenty of web design inspiration, these upcoming talks and shows are fantastic opportunities for designers and developers of every level.

Date : 27-28 April 2017

: 27-28 April 2017 Location: New York, USA

net magazine and Creative Bloq's very own conference returns for a fourth year. Packed with industry-leading speakers, Generate covers topics such as practical frontend solutions for creative design challenges, creating design systems, building a better ecommerce experience, and much, much more.

Date : 27 Jan 2017

: 27 Jan 2017 Location: Linz, Austria

Script ‘17 is a one-day JavaScript event with an international speaker lineup. Bonus: it starts at noon, so there’s no need to drag yourself out of bed early.

Date : 2-3 Feb 2017

: 2-3 Feb 2017 Location: London, UK

Oliver Reichenstein, Mr. Bingo and Paul Lewis will speak at this respected awards scheme’s London conference. Dig out your 3D-glasses before you venture onto the website, or prepare for a headache.

Date : 21 Feb 2017

: 21 Feb 2017 Location: New York, USA

Head down to this one-day conference for technical leads to hear pearls of wisdom from engineers at Etsy, FreeAgent, Twitter and more.

Date : 28 Feb - 2 Mar 2017

: 28 Feb - 2 Mar 2017 Location: Linz, AT

Looks like Linz is the place to be for conferences this winter. The second of our Austrian doublebill is Topconf, a three-day event ‘by developers, for developers’.

Date : 29-31 Mar 2017

: 29-31 Mar 2017 Location: Manzanillo, Mexico

Katrina Owen and Caleb Thompson are confirmed for this community tech conference in Mexico.

