New talent: Belfast School of Art degree show 2015

The 2015 Belfast School of Arts Annual Student Exhibition runs until Saturday 13th June in the BSA building at Ulster University, displaying a range of exciting contemporary applied arts.

We've taken a peek behind the scenes and collected previews of some of the most interesting illustration work from graduating students of the university.

The samples below include responses to briefs from this year's YCN Student Awards and D&AD New Blood Awards as well as personal projects.

If you can't make it to the show this year, what follows should give you an idea of the talent coming out of Belfast.

For her D&AD New Blood Awards 2015 entry Katherine McDonald created this WWF poster campaign, Pledge for the Planet.

"Incorporating moving imagery through the use of gifs, my illustrations have an interactive element, bringing the campaign to life," she told us.

"Using brush and ink, hand rendered typography is heavily featured in this campaign, with a limited colour palette that is subtle to create a bold and defined graphic effect in the hope of attracting the observer's attention to 'Pledge for the Planet'."

As a tea lover, McDonald chose to rebrand Yorkshire tea as her YCN Student Awards 2015 entry.

"Rebranding the product with a new and innovating design, I created new packaging through my use of illustrations based around Yorkshire and tea, with fine details such as gold stitching seen in the paper packaging of the tea bags.

"I developed these into three limited edition tea towels, which I screen printed myself. Additionally, I produced a ceramic collection to create a stop motion movie as an advertisement."

For the project brief "Taboo", Sinead Casey produced this book, Pardon My French, "a typographic homage to the life of the Marquise de Dampierre, a French aristocrat from the 18th century who exhibited symptoms of uncontrollable movements and outbursts of obscenity".

The Marquise's case helped in the identification of Tourette Syndrome.

Casey explains: "The project outcome consists of what is essentially, two books in one. One book conveys the rules of Etiquette and gives a glimpse at the ways of Victorian life in the 18th century; the second tells the story of the Marquise through quotes from Dr Itard’s medical paper about her condition, facts about Coprolalia and various other acquaintances who had opinions on her manner.

"The two books are designed to contrast with one another therefore reflecting how this woman’s condition made it impossible for her to be accepted by Victorian society. This is expressed through the treatment of type as it jumps from being constrained and structured, to being irregular and unpredictable."

Tiarnan Delargy created Bible of the Realpolitik in response to a student brief set by the International Society of Typographic Designers (ISTD): 'Re-consider a key historical text of your choice from a typographer's perspective.'



The chosen text was 'The Prince' by Niccolò Machiavelli, the story of a character who was more concerned with a reign of longevity than with moral correctness.



"From conception, it was my intent that I would visualise modern political situations along side relevant chapters from Machiavelli's text, creating a dialogue whereby readers could choose whether or not to see the relevance of the morally ambiguous The Prince in modern politics," Delargy explains.

He created a printed manuscript and five scarves. "These scarves are a modern take on Machiavellianism, stemming from the awareness that in present times, almost everyone has a political opinion, yet seldom do they openly express this opinion.



"When the scarves are worn, they crumple, concealing the message. When removed from the person and laid out flat however, each chapter, a conversation between Machiavelli's philosophies and modern politics, becomes clearly visible."

