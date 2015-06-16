New Talent: UWE Creative Industries degree show 2015

If you're looking for the best new graduates for your studio or agency, don't miss Computer Arts' New Talent special, issue 243, featuring the team's handpicked selection of the UK's best graduates – on sale 24 July 2015.

One & A Half is a Graphic Design studio founded by Oliver Gabe and Ashley Kirby. Their project Against the Modern Game is a publication about dissatisfaction with the current state of football.

For the past decade there has been a big issue with the way football is going, but it's only now that people are starting to do something about it," they told us.

"Against The Modern Game is a poetic manifesto exploring the moans and groans about football including politics, pints and pay TV. A combination of two typefaces have been used in the publication to represent left and right wing opinions and the front cover has been screenprinted using football pitch line marking paint."

The pair are keen on their manifestos: another project, The Consumerists Manifesto, seeks to portray consumerism "in the best light possible".

"The Consumerists Manifesto is an entirely edible book made from edible rice paper, printed with edible ink and bound with edible glue.

"The book encourages the reader to consume at every level whilst the act of consuming the book itself is taking place. Once opened, the reader is presented immediately with the notion of a Consumerists Manifesto 2, thus prolonging the rate of consumption and continually making the reader want to buy into it further. Topped with a subliminal message, the Consumerists Manifesto leaves you dissatisfied, wanting a better and newer experience than the first."

The Consumerists Manifesto is a collaboration between One & A Half and designer Emily Dann.

A third project, The Fair Play Club, is a merit badge system that awards football clubs patches when they have done well at reducing homophobia, racism and abuse within their ranks. This project is a collaboration with Erik Winterburn.

Dominic's project 'Curiosity - Why our future depends on it' is based on a talk of the same name by author Ian Leslie and was created in collaboration with fellow designer Libby Parfitt.

"Libby and I were drawn to the significance of the different environments in which curiosity is evident that Ian Leslie highlighted in his talk, including the classroom, the workplace and in our families," Dominic explained.

"We decided to base our response on these spaces, creating a narrative animation which depicted the lifecycle of a character growing up within these environments. We decided to use universally known symbols in our characterisation, including a cast of birds who represented different disciplines such as the working city pigeon and the colourfully creative parrot."

Halima Merabet's project seeks to challenge the way Islam and Muslims are portrayed in Western media.

"Coming from a strict religious background, with my mum being a strong Christian, while my dad a strong Muslim, I believe I have an unbiased and open-minded approach to this topic," she told us.

"Based on newspapers, social sites, television etc, I feel that recently more than ever, Muslims and Islam are solely portrayed in a negative light.

"With the media distorting the image of Islam, the general public tends to believe it, as the media is a major source of information. This ignorance that the West accumulates from the media leads them into making stereotypes about Islam and associating all Muslims and Arabs together.

"I believe that in fact Islam is a peaceful and fair religion that most often does not correspond to the media’s reports. I used the research I conducted to create outputs, which shed a different light onto Islam and Muslims."

Ali Treasure developed this book in response to a project brief on 'Taboos' set by the International Society of Typographic Designers.

"I wanted to know how our Western society’s views became the norm given that so many societies have at some point adopted polygamy," she told us. "I wanted to know how multiple spouses could be acceptable or even normal and wanted to expand my own horizons about the values we take for granted."

"The white embossed cover reflects and respects the sensitive topic, which exists but is not advertised. Interior text pages play more openly with the information, typographically illustrating the subject in more detail.

"The choice of typefaces reflect the prominent influence of religion and the diverse joining of people, expressed through the use of discretionary ligatures of Arno Pro and Requiem typeface."

Ali felt that now is a good moment in history to explore this taboo, as it's a time when fewer people are having traditional marriages and relationships. "Ultimately I wanted to question whether the current disapproval and legal stance against polygamy – based on past customs – are still justified today."

This project was awarded Membership with Merit from the International Society of Typographic Designers annual student assessment scheme.

Jaione Cerrato's project, The Language Archive, is a collaboration with fellow designer Oliver Gabe and looks at how technology shapes our language. It contains a book, the Oxford English Emoji Dictionary, and an Emoji woodblock typeface.

Jaione explains that as we find new ways to communicate, existing words can be misinterpreted and sometimes lost. "Emoticons are a prime example of this as they replace words altogether," he told us.

"The Oxford English Emoji Dictionary takes every Apple Emoji and pairs it up with the Oxford English dictionary description. It allows you to read exactly what message the Emoji is intended to convey, however, it never reveals the exact word that the Emoji is defined as.

"A day before printing the dictionary, Apple released 300 new sexually and racially diverse emojis and so the dictionary archives a time when our online language could only stretch so far.

"Also in the Language Archive is the first Emoji woodblock typeface which takes one of the oldest forms of printing words and combines it with one of the newest ways of saying words."

The political wings of Stokes Croft, Bristol

For his project Colouring Democracy Joseff Murphy set out to create a representation of political affiliations in his hometown of Bristol. He went to several regions and asked people to place a coloured ribbon representing one of the five major parties onto a set of white wings.

"The idea was to make voting fun and colourful, yet also raising questions which are avoided by the media and the parties, which leave many excluded and disillusioned," he told us.

"The project was an easy way for people to engage with politics, have a voice and give them hope for change."

The results for Clifton, Bristol

Referring to his work in general, Joseff told us: "I enjoy bursting boundaries and want to liberate recognised concepts from what they are, into what they can become.

"By utilising various mediums such as objects, colour and photography my intention is to comment on a system that isn't working. I create work that demands engagement, because without people's engagement and interest, change will never come about."

