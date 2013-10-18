OFFSET 2014 exclusive: speaker list announced

Jessica Walsh, ilovedust, Mother London and W+K Amsterdam are among an exciting line-up of speakers set to take to the stage at OFFSET 2014, Dublin's annual design conference, it was announced this morning.
From 21-23 March 2014, OFFSET will return to the impressive Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for three days of presentations, interviews, panel discussion and debates with some of the world’s leading creative minds.
Design legends
Milton Glaser will also be appearing in an exclusive filmed interview with Steven Heller, set up especially for the OFFSET 2014 audience.
The organisers will continue to leak new speaker details in the months leading up to the event – scroll down for a full list of all confirmed speakers so far.
Super early bird weekend tickets are available from now until 1 November through the OFFSET website, priced at €150.
A student weekend ticket is priced at €125 (you'll need to email info@iloveoffset.com with your ID to get your code), and you'll get six tickets for the price of five with a student group weekend ticket, for €625 (again, you'll need to email with ID).
Creative inspiration
Since 2009, OFFSET has hosted an inspiring calibre of speakers, including Stefan Sagmeister, Shepard Fairey, Michael Bierut, Sir Peter Blake, Louise Fili, Hvass & Hannibal, and many more.
There's no green room or VIP area: speakers and attendees are encouraged to mingle together.
In the mood for a bit of early creative excitement? Here’s the OFFSET 2013 video overview…
OFFSET 2014 speakers…so far
Aisling Farinella
Fashion Stylist / Ireland
Brownbag Films
Animators / Ireland
Chris Judge
Illustrator / Ireland
Detail
Graphic Designers / Ireland
Geneviève Gauckler
Artist, Illustrator, Art Director / France
Golden Wolf
Animators / UK
ilovedust
Design Studio / UK
Jeff Greenspan
Chief Creative Officer @ Buzzfeed
Creative Director, Artist / USA
Jessica Walsh
Partner @ Sagmeister & Walsh
Designer, Art Director / USA
Marina Willer
Partner @ Pentagram London
Graphic Designer / UK
Milton Glaser
- appearing in a filmed interviewed in conversation with Steve Heller, exclusively for the OFFSET audience and presented in a unique and innovative way!
Graphic Designer / USA
Maser
Artist / Ireland
Mother London
Mark Waites, Co-Founder
Advertising / UK
NoBrow
Publishers / UK
Richard Mosse
Photographer / Ireland
Sarah Mazetti
Illustrator / Italy
Tom Hingston
Graphic Designer / UK
W+K Amsterdam
Eric Quennoy & Mark Bernath, Executive Creative Directors
Advertising / Holland
Words: Julia Sagar
