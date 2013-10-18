OFFSET 2014 exclusive: speaker list announced

Jessica Walsh, ilovedust, Mother London and W+K Amsterdam are among an exciting line-up of speakers set to take to the stage at OFFSET 2014, Dublin's annual design conference, it was announced this morning.

From 21-23 March 2014, OFFSET will return to the impressive Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for three days of presentations, interviews, panel discussion and debates with some of the world’s leading creative minds.

Design legends

Milton Glaser will also be appearing in an exclusive filmed interview with Steven Heller, set up especially for the OFFSET 2014 audience.

The organisers will continue to leak new speaker details in the months leading up to the event – scroll down for a full list of all confirmed speakers so far.

Super early bird weekend tickets are available from now until 1 November through the OFFSET website, priced at €150.

A student weekend ticket is priced at €125 (you'll need to email info@iloveoffset.com with your ID to get your code), and you'll get six tickets for the price of five with a student group weekend ticket, for €625 (again, you'll need to email with ID).

Creative inspiration

Since 2009, OFFSET has hosted an inspiring calibre of speakers, including Stefan Sagmeister, Shepard Fairey, Michael Bierut, Sir Peter Blake, Louise Fili, Hvass & Hannibal, and many more.

There's no green room or VIP area: speakers and attendees are encouraged to mingle together.

In the mood for a bit of early creative excitement? Here’s the OFFSET 2013 video overview…

OFFSET 2014 speakers…so far

Aisling Farinella

Fashion Stylist / Ireland

Brownbag Films

Animators / Ireland

Chris Judge

Illustrator / Ireland

Detail

Graphic Designers / Ireland

Geneviève Gauckler

Artist, Illustrator, Art Director / France

Golden Wolf

Animators / UK

ilovedust

Design Studio / UK

Jeff Greenspan

Chief Creative Officer @ Buzzfeed

Creative Director, Artist / USA



Jessica Walsh

Partner @ Sagmeister & Walsh

Designer, Art Director / USA

Marina Willer

Partner @ Pentagram London

Graphic Designer / UK

Milton Glaser

- appearing in a filmed interviewed in conversation with Steve Heller, exclusively for the OFFSET audience and presented in a unique and innovative way!

Graphic Designer / USA

Maser

Artist / Ireland

Mother London

Mark Waites, Co-Founder

Advertising / UK

NoBrow

Publishers / UK

Richard Mosse

Photographer / Ireland

Sarah Mazetti

Illustrator / Italy

Tom Hingston

Graphic Designer / UK

W+K Amsterdam

Eric Quennoy & Mark Bernath, Executive Creative Directors

Advertising / Holland



Words: Julia Sagar

Liked this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to logo design

How sustainable design can save the world

Amazing examples of experimental design

Are you going to OFFSET? Tell us in the comments!