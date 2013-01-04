The ultimate 2013 calendar for designers

If you're still looking for a 2013 calendar for your workplace, then check out this awesome-looking, designer-oriented 2013 Pantone calendar designed by Pentagram’s Eddie Opara and Brankica Harvey.
Published by Abrams, each month of the calendar - which comes in wall and engagement editions - features pixelated images identified by their Pantone Matching System (PMS) colours, each tagged with the specific colour-code.
The images are themed for the seasons and holidays - a penguin for January, rain boots for April - each month features a selected colour.
In the engagement version of the calendar, the scale of the images increases throughout the month, so the views become more abstract as the colourations and specifications become more detailed.
The calendar is available on Amazon now for $13.49. Pentagram have also designed a rather tasty Art of Andy Warhol calendar which is worth checking out too.
