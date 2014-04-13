ImagineFXNews

ImagineFX 135 workshop files and resources

Comments

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from issue 135 of ImagineFX, including videos, layered PSD files, brushes and WIPs. All of the videos from this issue can also be viewed on the ImagineFX YouTube channel.

You can also download a sample clip from Charles Hu's training video, Anatomy Workshop: Structure and Anatomy of the Arm, which we review in the magazine.

Workshop section

Develop a pose with personality
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Add details with sculpting tools
Download assets

Draw and paint a hybrid species
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

How to work up a speed painting
Download assets

Quickly kitbash your 3D models
Download assets

Draw accurate bones & muscles
Download assets

Using a master artist's palette
Download assets

Download all workshop files

Q&A section

Paint the face of a hero
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Illustrate a character punching
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Depict the anatomy of a runner
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Create a fantasy beast using real-life sources
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Show a beast about to pounce
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Charles Hu's instructional video, Anatomy Workshop: Structure and Anatomy of the Arm, or watch it on our YouTube channel.

Subscription offer

Get weekly tips and inspiration

Subscribe to our RSS feed

View all our feeds

RSS icon
CGElves
We use cookies on this website. By using this site, you agree that we may store and access cookies on your device. Find out more and set your preferences here x