5 great new illustration tools for April

Illustrators, graphic designers and other artists are probably too busy with a logo design or your latest mood board to keep tabs on the latest apps and tools available to help you work, rest and play. But Creative Bloq is here to help, and I have scoured the web to bring you this month's best illustration tools.

While some of these are not brand, spanking new, many were recently updated, or are new to me; regardless, all are invaluable, and I highly recommend adding them to your arsenal of illustrator tools and toys.

Let's take a look at the illustration tools roundup for this month.

Analogue and digital combine with Moleskine's Smart Writing Set

Sometimes, you need to go a little old school with just a hint of digital magic. Let's be honest, who doesn't love a good Moleskine, right? But who says you can't take it to the next level and get your analog life in touch with your digital self.

The Smart Writing Set allows you to write with the tools you love – pen and paper – and smoothly digitizes your notes making it fast and simple to edit, store and share them on your phone or laptop.

Sketch Club is well worth a spin, for everyone from occasional artist to pro

Rarely do I skip out on trying a new iOS drawing app. Sketch Club is no different. Recently updated, this app has a fantastic reputation on the App Store with a remarkable 4.5 stars. You don't see that every day, and if you're looking for something to try, give this app a go!

Colour picking app Pictaculous will help you select the perfect shade

While this tool isn't exactly for illustration, I find it helpful in deciding colour schemes. Simply upload an image — usually, I'll upload my reference image or an image in which the colours have the same feeling as my drawing — and Pictaculous will determine the best colours to use. Absolutely brilliant.

Concepts is the perfect app for sketching

Another recently updated app, Concepts helps you turn your fingers into precision drawing tools. Of course, the update has some nifty new features, specifically made for the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, so feel free to spare your finger tips and pick up an Apple Pencil. You won't be disappointed.

The Huion 1060 Plus is an excellent affordable alternative to a Wacom

Released last year, the Huion 1060 Plus is a fantastic upgrade from its predecessor. If you're on a budget and aren't ready to make that 'jump' to a Wacom, this is a great alternative or a nice place to start.

The Huion 1060 Plus comes with one built-in card reader which makes it more convenient for you to save your artwork using a 8GB MicroSD Card, and it features 12 customisable keys.