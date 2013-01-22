Video infographic charts Obama's 2013 challenges

Brookings Institution, the leading Washington-DC based think tank on US Foreign Policy has commissioned Antibody - more specifically infographic supremo Patrick Clair - to create a video presentation charting the biggest foreign policy challenges facing the US government and President Obama in his second term.

The video highlights the most critical opportunities available to the administration, and Brookings Foreign Policy experts have addressed 'big bets' - policies in which the president should invest his energy and influence - and 'black swans' - the low-probability, high-impact events that could derail the administration’s priorities. It's fascinating viewing, and beautifully directed. Check it out.

