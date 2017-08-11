Infographic reveals the state of freelancing in 2017

Thinking of striking out on your own and becoming a freelancer? It's a thought that crosses the minds of a lot of people in all sorts of industries. What holds people back though is the fear of the unknown (though maybe they should read our 9 things nobody tells you about going freelance post, in that case).

Is being a freelancer as amazing as everyone says it is? Will you regret making the move shortly after handing in your notice? And perhaps most importantly of all, how much money can you expect to earn based on your sector?

This infographic from online learning platform Zeqr answers all of these questions and also covers plenty of other stats to give you an impression of the state of freelancing in 2017. Encouragingly, it says 91% of freelancers found work in under two weeks, citing its source as Upwork's 2016 Freelancing in America Report. It even includes the best websites for finding freelance work.

As you can see, it covers all industries but singles out graphic design and web design among the top industries for freelancers to make a living in, claiming they can earn $2-6K and $6K per month respectively. It also lists programming training and Adobe Creative Cloud training as viable alternative or side careers for new freelancers, based on sources including Glassdoor and LinkedIn Learning.

Click the arrows in the top right to see the full size infographic

Find out more on Zeqr.

