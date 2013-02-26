REVIEW: Geló app for iPhone

Geló might needs a little more patience than your average photo app, but persevere and the results are excellent.

Cycle through to choose a colour, tap it, and then it’s applied to your shot

Gradients have become a lost art in iPhone photography, but Geló fills that gap in the market well.

Once you’ve taken or imported an image, you see a carousel of 'gels'. Cycle through to choose a colour, tap it, and then it’s applied to your shot. Using the sliders you can tweak how the filter affects your shot, and it’s in this high level of control that Geló becomes a winner.

It’s the high level of control on offer that makes Geló a great app

You can tweak individual colours and the position of the effect until it gives you a realistic graduation (usually for a horizon), or you can get a bit arty and create vintage looks or use different shapes to add a 'gel collage' effect.

You can also choose how the gel effect is applied, either a tint, a solid gel (Over) or mixed into the colour palette (Add). Coupled with contrast tweaks, you can create impressive images.

With a wide range of options, you can create impressive images

Sadly, there’s no way to save a new swatch as a custom preset so that it’s available to you after you’ve reset the palette. You can easily apply specific RGB values though, that might mimic your favourite tints in iPhoto or Photoshop, say.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPod

iPhone, iPod Price: 69p / 99¢

69p / 99¢ Universal: No

No Version: 1.0

1.0 App size: 2.2MB

2.2MB Developer: Fotosyn

Fotosyn Age rating: 4+

This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue 26

Liked this? Read these!

Have you found a useful photo app? Let us know about it in the comments!