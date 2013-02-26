REVIEW: Geló app for iPhone

Gradients have become a lost art in iPhone photography, but Geló fills that gap in the market well.
Once you’ve taken or imported an image, you see a carousel of 'gels'. Cycle through to choose a colour, tap it, and then it’s applied to your shot. Using the sliders you can tweak how the filter affects your shot, and it’s in this high level of control that Geló becomes a winner.
You can tweak individual colours and the position of the effect until it gives you a realistic graduation (usually for a horizon), or you can get a bit arty and create vintage looks or use different shapes to add a 'gel collage' effect.
You can also choose how the gel effect is applied, either a tint, a solid gel (Over) or mixed into the colour palette (Add). Coupled with contrast tweaks, you can create impressive images.
Sadly, there’s no way to save a new swatch as a custom preset so that it’s available to you after you’ve reset the palette. You can easily apply specific RGB values though, that might mimic your favourite tints in iPhoto or Photoshop, say.
Key info
- Works with: iPhone, iPod
- Price: 69p / 99¢
- Universal: No
- Version: 1.0
- App size: 2.2MB
- Developer: Fotosyn
- Age rating: 4+
This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue 26
