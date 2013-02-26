Topics

REVIEW: Geló app for iPhone

A splash of colour can alter the look of an photo dramatically. Give your iPhone shots some extra oomph with this cool app for iPhone.

By Review 

Our Verdict

Geló might needs a little more patience than your average photo app, but persevere and the results are excellent.

For

  • High level of control
  • Range of effects
  • Smooth interface
  • Cheap

Against

  • Can't create custom presets
  • Learning curve

Gelo gradients app

Cycle through to choose a colour, tap it, and then it’s applied to your shot

Gradients have become a lost art in iPhone photography, but Geló fills that gap in the market well.

Once you’ve taken or imported an image, you see a carousel of 'gels'. Cycle through to choose a colour, tap it, and then it’s applied to your shot. Using the sliders you can tweak how the filter affects your shot, and it’s in this high level of control that Geló becomes a winner.

Gelo has a high level of control

It’s the high level of control on offer that makes Geló a great app

You can tweak individual colours and the position of the effect until it gives you a realistic graduation (usually for a horizon), or you can get a bit arty and create vintage looks or use different shapes to add a 'gel collage' effect.

You can also choose how the gel effect is applied, either a tint, a solid gel (Over) or mixed into the colour palette (Add). Coupled with contrast tweaks, you can create impressive images.

Gelo has a wide range of options

With a wide range of options, you can create impressive images

Sadly, there’s no way to save a new swatch as a custom preset so that it’s available to you after you’ve reset the palette. You can easily apply specific RGB values though, that might mimic your favourite tints in iPhoto or Photoshop, say.

Key info

  • Works with: iPhone, iPod
  • Price: 69p / 99¢
  • Universal: No
  • Version: 1.0
  • App size: 2.2MB
  • Developer: Fotosyn
  • Age rating: 4+

This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue 26

Liked this? Read these!

Have you found a useful photo app? Let us know about it in the comments!

The Verdict

8

out of 10

Geló

Geló might needs a little more patience than your average photo app, but persevere and the results are excellent.