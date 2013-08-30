The biggest logo designs of August 2013

As creatives we constantly strive to reinterpret the world in new and visually exciting ways. Yet we can also be conservative and often have a knee-jerk reaction to something new.

So on the day a new logo design is launched for a familiar brand, the first reactions are usually negative. Once some time has passed and the new design has been seen in action, though, it can be a different story. Here we take a look back at the month's biggest redesigns: with a bit of fresh perspective, what do you think of them now?

01. Sundance Festival

NEW LOGO: Pentagram's new branding for both the Festival (above) and the Institute (below) is based on a circle theme

NEW LOGO: The Sundance Institute, the organisation behind the festival, also has new branding

The world-famous Sundance film festival and the organisation behind it, the Sundance Institute, recently had a branding makeover courtesy of Pentagram's Paula Scher. That included the creation of this new logo (above) for next year's festival. The new design replaces the block-letter design (below) which had been in use since the middle of 2005.

OLD LOGO: The previous logo had been in use since 2005

02. Colorado

For many years, Colorado has had a state flag and seal, but until now it's never had a unified brand. But now that's all changed. Based on a concept devised by Denver designer Evan Hecox, it's based around a green-and-white triangle with a snow-capped peak - purposely reminiscent of the state licence plate - sitting atop the letters CO.

The new logo and slogan was created as part of a collaboration between prominent business leaders, marketing experts and graphic designers led by Aaron Kennedy, the state's chief marketing officer. Nationwide research showed that the Colorado flag was commonly mistaken to signify Chicago, whereas the Colorado licence plate had high recognition.

03. TGI Fridays

NEW LOGO: Simplified shape, no apostrophe

TGI Fridays is currently rolling out this new, cleaner and more contemporary-looking logo design to its restaurants across the globe. The trademark colour scheme and stripes of all remain, but the new design is now far more streamlined inside a simple rectangle. The letters are now all in capitals, rather than the mixture of sentence case and title case of the previous design, and, most notably, the punctuation has all gone - even the apostrophe in "Friday's".

OLD LOGO: This more ornate and quirky design has been in place since 2004

OLDEST LOGO: The original design served the company from 1965 to 2004

The new logo is already being used on this website and in a new TV ad campaign:

04. Air Asia Japan

NEW NAME AND LOGO: "A very cute name", the airline's president reckons

In June 2013, AirAsia decided to exit its investment in AirAsia Japan, making the company a wholly owned subsidiary of ANA. So this month the company unveiled its new name and branding. Out went the bright red, Virgin-esque handwritten logo design of old (below) and in came a new name, Vanilla Air, and much more sedate blue and yellow logo design (above) that brings the Walmart logo to mind.

OLD NAME AND LOGO: Where have we seen that style of logo typography before...?

The company - which wants to target global travellers with a particular focus on resort destinations - hired several agencies and spent six weeks choosing from over 200 other names. The airline's president Tomonori Ishii said: "We chose vanilla as our brand name because it is popular and loved by everyone in the world ... I think it is a very cute name."

05. Yahoo

One logo redesign might be enough for some people . But search giant Yahoo is currently releasing 30 different logo designs - one every day over an entire month. The process has been designed as a kind of marketing campaign before a 'permanent' new logo is released on 4 September. You can see all the new 'temporary' logos in the video above.

OLD LOGO: irritates a lot of designers but it's instantly recognisable

Liked this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't costy a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

Free graphic design software available to you right now!

What do you make of this month's new logo designs? Let us know in the comments box below!