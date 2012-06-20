The results of the .net survey 2012!

Today we're announcing the results of .net's inaugural Web Design and Development Survey 2012, in association with Acquia and inspired by A List Apart's Web Design Survey. We had 2,809 responses from all over the world, which has made it the magazine's most successful survey in its 18-year history.

Thanks to you we now present a unique profile, not just of our audience, but of the web design and development industry as a whole. It provides a wealth of data on topics ranging from web expertise and salaries to software preferences and trends in upcoming projects. 68% of the respondents are based in UK, USA and Canada. So, importantly, we received a healthy number from other countries as well.

Here are some of the key findings about our respondents:

84% of respondents are male, 16% female

68% of respondents would describe their level of expertise in web design and development as professional, 26% as intermediate and just 6% as novice/beginner

20% of respondents specialise in non-profit/charity work - in the UK it's 18% but in the US a remarkable 28%

57% of respondents charge a flat fee per project based on that project's scope, while 34% bill an hourly rate and keep track of their hours

... the tools they use:

82% of respondents "prefer" using open source, while 48% "prefer" traditional proprietary software. So a good proportion clearly like using both (and don’t necessarily know the meaning of "prefer")

By far the most popular web app/framework language used is PHP, at 72%

At 89%, iOS is the clear leader in operating systems used for creating mobile apps, followed by Android at 66% and Windows Mobile at 20%

The top three project types respondents specialise in are standards-based sites, CMS-driven sites and responsive web design

... and some of the trends:

59% of respondents want to do work more on mobile and web apps this year (a big jump from just 20% who say they specialise in mobile apps right now!), while only 4% say this about Flash

65% of respondents currently use WordPress as their preferred CMS, followed by 17% who use Drupal; over the next 12 months 60% plan to use WordPress and 25% Drupal

While PHP is set to remain very popular over the next 12 months (69% of our respondents plan to use it), Ruby is making a jump from currently 10% to 28% in the next year

The majority of respondents are positive about the next 12 months in the web design industry: 71% think it will be a better year than the last, while only 5% think it will be worse

We have made our findings available as anonymised PDF, JSON and CSV files and are inviting you to play with the data set, analyse it further and help us visualise it. Hopefully, we're going to see some really engaging applications and we'll obviously be featuring the best here on our site.

To showcase what can be achieved with this exclusive dataset, we have teamed up with a couple of agencies that have spent the last weeks creating infographics based on the survey results.

Boutique design and marketing firm Elefint Designs chose to compare the profiles of respondents in the UK vs the US, as well as the tools they use. Click on the image below for the high res version and see Visualising Quantitive Data to find out how Elefint created the infographics.

Digital agency DeepBlueSky, meanwhile, decided to filter the results by specific demographics and analyse the state of the industry today as well as the expectations for 2012. Click the image below for their interactive infographic:

So, what can you do with our data? Let us know in the comments below, send us a tweet, or drop us an email. Attribution of source with a link back to this article would be greatly appreciated. Enjoy!