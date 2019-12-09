13 award-winning apps to take your creative work to the next level

As creatives, we are always looking to take our work to the next level and improve our productivity. The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop includes 13 award-winning apps for photography, website creation, privacy, productivity, and so much more. Read on to learn more about some of the apps included in the bundle. There's more good news: right now you can get an additional 15% off with code MerrySave15.

01. Aurora HDR

(Image credit: Aurora HDR / Asana)

Winner of Digital Photo Editors' Choice Award and Mac World Editor’s Choice Award, Aurora HDR is one of the world's leading HDR photo editing software applications. Created as a joint project between Skylum and Trey Ratcliff, a renowned HDR photographer, the software brings you access to dozens of features that help you quickly produce natural-looking HDR images. You'll even be able to share your pictures directly to social media through Aurora once you find the perfect edit.

02. iMazing

(Image credit: Asana / iMazing)

Do you need a bit of assistance with your iPhone, iPad and iPod management? iMazing lets you manage all your data the way you want to by letting you transfer and manage your backups, extract your text messages, drag and drop music from your iPhone, and so much more. You'll be able to export your pictures and videos without iCloud or iTunes and transfer files between any Mac or PC and any iOS device in a seamless way. You understand the pain of moving your data if you've ever upgraded or had to switch phones, and iMazing is here to help!

03. LiveHome3D Pro

(Image credit: Asana / LiveHome3D)

Design your home from scratch with easy-to-use point and click drafting tools. Start with the simple foundation of your home or space and work your way up inch by inch by creating professional-grade blueprints. With advanced AR technology, you’ll be able to build everything from roofs to kitchen counters, add in custom lighting, create 2D floor plans, and so much more. Use the block tool to add in building elements such as rooms, porches, or arched walls and make a design that reflects your vision to a T.

04. RapidWeaver8

(Image credit: Asana / RapidWeaver8)

If you've ever wanted to build your website, but don't know where to start, this app may be for you. An intuitive UI, hundreds of add-ons, and an easy-to-use interface will help you build a site from the ground up. With over 50 built-in themes that are easy to customise, you'll be able to create the website you've always wanted with no coding experience needed. There are also plenty of plugins, including Social Graph and Twitter support, making it a one-stop-shop for all things site related.

Access to The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop is valued at over $1,200, this bundle is currently price-dropped to only $59.99, and you can get an extra additional 15% off using code MerrySave15. With hundreds of possibilities available to you at the click of your mouse, it is undoubtedly a great way to finesse your creative skills and make your beautiful work stand out.

