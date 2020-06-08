The best 4th July sales 2020: the Independence Day deals you need to know about

The best 4th July sales 2020 are on their way and, just as in previous years, the bargains won't just be happening on the day. In fact, you'll be able to get a host of great savings in the weeks leading up to the 4th July and the week after it. As the US celebrates its independence, retailers from a raft of specialities will lay on savings to make your eyes water.

And this is your one-stop shop for all the best 4th July sales – whether you're after a great deal on a new laptop, the latest accessories, a new mattress, 4K monitors or TVs. We've even found some pre-4th July savings already.

If you want to browse online, use the quick links below to head to your favourite retailers. In the coming weeks we'll update this post with our pick of the best 4th July sales, and remember – this will be the last big US sale event until Amazon Prime Day 2020, so be sure to make the most of the deals while they last!

When do 4th July sales start?

Retailers will start slashing prices of their goods mid-June, and in fact many of them will keep sales going until long after the 4th July day. In previous years, savings have been made live up until the end of July, so keep this page bookmarked and we'll be sure to let you know exactly what the best deals are, and when they'll run until.

And remember – with Amazon Prime Day being pushed back to maybe September, this year's 4th July sales will probably be even more popular than ever before.

Where are the best 4th July sales happening?

There will be a lot of retailers from all sorts of backgrounds getting involved in the sales – from clothing to gadgets – but we here at Creative Bloq will be focussing on the more tech side of things (plus mattresses, because we all need a good sleep!) We're going to bring you the latest and best bargains on tablets, laptops, monitors, headphones, and TVs out there. So stay tuned!