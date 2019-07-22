5 valuable resources for every designer

Working as a creative professional undoubtedly means, over time, you will build a library of design assets, which is invaluable if you're short on time. If you need to add to that collection but are on a tight deadline, thankfully there are many resources offering ready-made design elements like icons, vector graphics, and stock images to help ease the pressure.

But with so design assets now on offer, it can be confusing to find the best when it comes to quality and value for money. Luckily, there are reputable sites ready to supply you with high-quality design assets without breaking the bank. So, whether you're on the hunt for eye-catching imagery or unique icons, these top design asset repositories will deliver what you need.

01. StockUnlimited Vector Plan

(Image credit: StockUnlimited)

If you're on the hunt for quality stock vector graphics and clipart, StockUnlimited is a great place to start. A subscription gains you access to over half-a-million premium vector designs (with fresh designs added monthly), all of which are royalty-free for commercial and personal use.

Its collection only comprises of exclusive one-of-a-kind, quality content that you won't be able to find in other sites. You're also given the freedom to download anything you wish an unlimited number of times, allowing you to use the assets in a variety of projects. Grab a lifetime subscription, on sale for $34.99.

02. EpicPxls Design Assets Premium Plan

Cut the time you spend toiling away on projects with the assets you collect from EpicPxls. The site offers a slew of premium curated fonts, graphics, templates, mobile app designs, and more to help aid your creative workflow. The subscription affords you 20 downloads on premium items each month, for life. Grab a lifetime subscription, on sale for $49.

03. Storeshock WordPress Themes & Elements

(Image credit: Storeshock)

Who says you have to learn code to create stunning websites? Storeshock boasts a myriad of WordPress themes and elements like plugins and web packages to streamline the site-building process. Upon signing up, you'll immediately receive lifetime access to more than $50k worth of premium products.

Indulge yourself in thousands of web elements to get your dream site into fruition. Your subscription even includes a drag-and-drop page builder so you can create your website even faster. Grab a lifetime subscription, on sale for $59.

04. Icon54: Unlimited Membership

Icon54 is the place to go for line and glyph vector icons. Drawn by hand and approved by top designers, their array of assets nets you 5,000 unique icons in over 100 different categories ranging from web and apps use to iOS and Android use. Each icon is designed to precision on a grid system, and you can easily customise them to suit your needs using your preferred design software. Plus, each icon comes in line and solid versions, giving you double the options. Grab a lifetime subscription, on sale for $19.

05. The Stock Photo Mega Bundle: 80,000+ images

Stock imagery is a handy addition to have in your designer toolkit, and with the Stock Photo Mega Bundle, you can get access to a rich library of over 80,000 royalty-free stock images, for more than 750 diverse themes, niches, and categories spanning nature, travel, lifestyle, and more.

Plus, not only will you be supplied with images, but you'll also get drone video footage, animated motion backgrounds, and premium cinemagraphs to bring your projects to life. Grab a lifetime subscription, on sale for $29.99.

Related articles: