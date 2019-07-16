Act quickly to bag a Smart TV with Freeview Play

It's Amazon Prime Day 2019 and we've already seen some awesome Prime Day deals ready for you to check out. Discounted for Amazon Prime members, this HISENSE 50-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (H50B7100UK) with Freeview Play has 33% off.

Coming in at £299 (down from £449 – a saving of £150!) this is by far the cheapest price we've seen for this Smart TV. This was originally reported as a Lightning deal, but the good news it it looks like Amazon has extended the offer, so you now have a few more hours to snap up this bargain.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up for a free trial to claim this discount.

HISENSE 50"4K UHD HDR Smart TV: Was £449, now £294

Save £150: This 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is the 2019 model, so totally up to date, and comes with Freeview Play. DTS Studio Sound means no need for fancy speaker systems and it comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty too.

Bring your viewing experience bang up to date with this 2019 Smart TV. It has a 4K Ultra HD screen that at 50 inches will feel like total immersion. With full Freeview Play included, and handy shortcut buttons for Netflix and freeplay on the remote, you can dive right into your favourite visual content. Reviews say the DTS Studio Sound quality is good enough that you can do without a fancy soundbar too – so it's an all-round win for value.

You do have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals, but the 30-day free trial is perfect for you to qualify without having to pay. It's easy to sign up with no strings attached as you can cancel at anytime during your trial or subscription without charge.

