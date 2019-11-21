Epic Black Friday iPad Pro deal sees $300 price drop at Walmart

Black Friday is just around the corner but if you're looking for a decent iPad Pro today then look no further than Walmart's latest deal. It is offering an Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for the incredibly low price of just $699 – that's an impressive reduction of $300.



The model is second generation from 2017, and while it doesn't include some of the newer nice-to-have features of the 2019 model, such as Face ID or a USB- C connectors, it still packs enough of a punch for today's casual consumer, digital artist or illustrator. You can also match it with a Apple Pencil (see our best Apple Pencil Black Friday deals here).



The 2017 iPad Pro specs include a 10.5-inch Retina display, a powerful A10X Fusion chip, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, a 12 megapixel camera with 4K HD video, a 7 megapixel FaceTime HD camera and up to 10 hours of battery life. This is a great set of features at an even better price.

This is undoubtedly a very strong early Black Friday deal, and we can expect more as this year's big shopping event gets ever closer. November 29 will bring with it impressive deals on all your favourite hardware and beyond. Make sure you don't miss out on a great Apple tablet deal by visiting our best iPad Black Friday deals page.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro: WiFi | 512GB: Was $999, now $699 at Walmart

Save $300: Get $300 off a second generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage, a powerful A10X Fusion chip, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, a 12 megapixel camera with 4K HD video, and up to 10 hours of battery life. WiFi only.

If you're not in the US, or the above deal isn't quite right you, see more iPad Pro deals below.

