Epic pre-Prime Day deal: Get Amazon Music Unlimited for under $1/£1!

It's started! Amazon Prime Day 2020 may be a couple weeks away, but the giant online retailer has already started pushing out the deals, kicking things off with this amazing Amazon Music Unlimited deal.

From now until 14 October 2020, all Prime members can get access to Amazon Music Unlimited's 60 million tracks for four months, for just $0.99 / £0.99 (that's a minuscule $0.000000165 a track, just in case you were wondering).

Not a member of Amazon Prime? No worries. There's also a deal for non-Prime members. Again, 60 millions tracks for a nominal $0.99/£0.99 but this time for three months, instead of four.

And there's another offer aimed at the audio experts amongst us: a 90 day free trial of Amazon Music HD, its premium quality streaming service, to all new Prime members.

All these deals offer your favourite music ad-free, which you can download and listen to both on- and offline. And the first two deals are far better than the usual 30-day free trial that Amazon offer on a Music Unlimited subscription, saving you £30. But this is a limited time offer, with Amazon Music Unlimited returning to full price on 14 October 2020, so make the most of it now!

Of course, if your music tastes are not for public consumption (we're looking at you Vengaboys fans), there's always our best noise-cancelling headphones and the best wireless headphones guides that you can take advantage of.

The best Amazon Music Unlimited deals

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months for 99¢ / 99p

If you're a Prime member and new to Amazon Music Unlimited in the US or UK, you're eligible to get four months' access to 60 million tracks for less than a buck. If your not, you'll get three months. Win-win! Offer ends 14 October 2020.

Amazon Music Unlimited HD: 90-day free trial

This premium quality streaming audio will give you unlimited access to 60 million tracks in the way that musicians intended them to be heard. 5 million of them are in ultra HD (up to 10X+ bitrate), so if you've got a premium audio set up, this is the option for you. Subscription costs $12.99/£12.99 a month if not cancelled.

Amazon Prime membership | 30 day free trial

Whether you want to make the most of the above Music Unlimited deal or not, we advise all non-Prime members to start their free trial now, to make the most of all the amazing Prime Day deals, starting 13 October.

